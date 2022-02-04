Ralf Rangnick outlines his plan for Paul Pogba

Ralf Rangnick’s Paul Pogba plan.

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he doesn’t plan to play Paul Pogba out wide, despite the Frenchman impressing in the role at the beginning of the season.

On the opening day of the Premier League campaign back in August, Pogba provided four assists for his teammates, while operating on the left side of an attacking triumvirate playing behind the recently-suspended Mason Greenwood.

That game ended in a 5-1 victory over Leeds United and Pogba was at it from the same position the following week, providing the pass for Greenwood’s equaliser against Southampton.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo then led to a reshuffle, with Pogba largely used in central midfield by then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and current interim boss Rangnick has now stated that that’s where he intends to keep the 28-year-old when he returns from injury.

Ralf Rangnick: “I don’t see Pogba as a winger.”

“What I’ve seen so far, with regard to his physique, his physical presence, the technical assets he has, I think his best position is a central midfield position. I don’t see him that much as a winger,” the German coach told the official Manchester United website.

“By saying that, I wouldn’t say he cannot at all play that position. But we have quite a few players for the winger position right now. I see his best possible position as central midfield, if it’s a no.6 or an 8, I have to see. I haven’t seen him play so far. If you ask me right now, probably the no.8 position.”

Paul Pogba could feature in FA Cup.

Rangnick also opened the door for Pogba play a part in Friday night’s FA Cup meeting with Middlesbrough, after missing the last 14 games with a hamstring injury.

“I think he’s definitely ready for tomorrow and, since Fred only came back yesterday with jet-lag, as he played for Brazil, for me, it is quite logical to let Paul play,” Rangnick said.

If Pogba does line out at Old Trafford on Friday evening, it will be the first time he has been selected by Rangnick since the new manager arrived at Old Trafford in December.

