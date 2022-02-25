Ralf Rangnick gives his opinion on the new Anthony Elanga chant

Anthony Elanga chant.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has given the thumbs up to a new Anthony Elanga chant devised by the club’s supporters.

Over the past few matches, Red Devils fans have serenaded their young star to the tune of Snap!’s 1993 hit Rhythm Is a Dancer, with the words being as follows:

Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga,

You won’t stop him if you dare,

Came from Scandinavia,

To be United’s saviour,

Scoring goals from everywhere.

Manager’s thoughts on Anthony Elanga chant.

The chant reached new heights among travelling fans in Spain this week, as the 19-year-old forward hit a late equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, just days after after scoring his side’s fourth goal in a 4-2 Premier League victory over Leeds United.

It just goes to show how much Man United fans have been taken by their latest star and when asked about the chant at his Friday press conference, Rangnick said that the adulation is fully deserved.

“Yes I know [Elanga’s chant], everyone could hear that song, rhythm is a dancer, yes, I know that song,” Rangnick said. It’s nice for the boy and it shows how creative our supporters are.”

🇸🇪 Anthony Elanga becomes the youngest Swedish goalscorer in the Champions League (19 years, 302 days) ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/0KAYPq0QqA — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2022

Anthony Elanga form.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in December, Rangnick has had his work cut out in fixing a seemingly broken dressing room, but Elanga is one player whose attitude has impressed the German coach.

“I wish a few other players would take Elanga as an example, or a role model,” Rangnick said in a post-match interview in Madrid.

“Not because he’s doing everything right, but because he’s enjoying himself on the pitch. It’s a ball game! You have to enjoy yourself on the pitch.”

With two goals in his last two games and his name being sung from the stands, Elanga’s confidence is sure to be high as he seeks a starting spot against Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils take on the Hornets at Old Trafford, with a kick-off time of 3pm.

