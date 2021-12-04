Ralf Rangnick shares details of two-hour Ole Gunnar Solskjaer phone conversation

Ralf Rangnick details Ole Gunnar Solskjaer phone conversation.

Ralf Rangnick has revealed details of a phone conversation he had with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after replacing the Norwegian as Manchester United manager.

Solskjaer was sacked by Man United last month, and after Michael Carrick briefly took charge in a caretaker capacity, Rangnick has now been appointed as interim manager until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shares team details with successor.

Far from being bitter about getting the axe, Solskjaer appears to have been quite helpful in getting Rangnick set up, even sharing a long phone conversation with the German, during which he imparted some of his knowledge on the current Red Devils squad.

“I spoke with Ole last Sunday before the game against Chelsea for almost two hours,” Rangnick told reporters.

“He was very generous to spend, as I said, more than one-and-a-half hours on the phone with me, telling all his inside details about the team.”

Ralf Rangnick gets to work.

While Solskjaer couldn’t halt Man United’s slide this season, Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea continued an improvement in form since his departure.

Carrick oversaw that stalemate, as well as victories over Villarreal and Arsenal, before he announced that he won’t be staying on as part of Rangnick’s coaching staff.

The three-match unbeaten run gives Rangnick something to build on as he takes charge for the first time against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

While some United fans will demand immediate success, the 63-year-old has called for patience, comparing the club’s situation with that of Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp took over in 2015.

Ralf Rangnick sets out ambitions.

“When Jurgen came to Liverpool, it definitely wasn’t a better squad than what I have at United,” Rangnick said.

“In the ideal world, we will not only be in the top four regularly but also playing for titles.

“This is also something that is in the DNA of the club, winning leagues, winning cups, being as successful as you can be in the Champions League.

“This is also an issue for the new year; we’re still in the Champions League and depending on the draw, hopefully can get further in that competition and in two-and-a-half years, I think the DNA of the club is clearer, you have to be as successful as you can be.”

Rangnick’s deal will see him take charge of first-team affairs until the end of the season before he stays at Old Trafford in an advisory role, working with a new permanent manager.

However, as Solskjaer learned himself, a successful interim period for Rangnick could see those plans change.

