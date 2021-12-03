Ralf Rangnick on Kieran McKenna.

Ralf Rangnick has indicated that Kieran McKenna will stay in his Manchester United coaching role under the incoming regime at Old Trafford.

McKenna, a former youth team coach at Man United, was promoted to the first-team coaching staff by Jose Mourinho in 2018, before then being kept on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ralf Rangnick: “I’m happy to work with the current coaching staff.”

The Fermanagh native’s colleague Michael Carrick has now departed the club but incoming interim manager Rangnick has indicated that McKenna will remain in place.

“Michael, I got to know (about his decision to leave) two days ago,” Rangnick said, referring to Carrick.

“I met with Michael and Kieran, I had a long private conversation for more than an hour. He had obviously made that decision weeks ago. I tried to convince him to stay but in the end, I had to accept that.

“I’m more than happy to work with the current coaching staff, I need their expertise regarding the current squad.”

Kieran McKenna’s Old Trafford rise.

Rangnick’s words would suggest that veteran coach Mike Phelan will also be kept on as the club look to salvage their season.

It was reported last month the some Red Devils players were unhappy with McKenna’s coaching methods, with the Daily Mail stating that some had “privately wondered how he had risen to such a position of power under Solskjaer.”

35-year-old McKenna moved to Old Trafford in 2016 after a spell in charge of Tottenham Hotspur’s under-18 side and colleagues at Spurs were also said to be surprised at McKenna’s Old Trafford rise.

Despite this, it seems like McKenna is about to begin work under a fourth Man United manager, if you include Carrick’s short-lived caretaker spell in charge.

Rangnick gave his first press conference as interim manager on Friday morning, ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Sunday, and you can have a look at what he had to say here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: kieran mckenna, Manchester United, ralf rangnick