Ralf Rangnick reportedly ignores Cristiano Ronaldo’s pleas for a formation change

Cristiano Ronaldo appeals for formation change.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pleas for Ralf Rangnick to use a new formation at Manchester United have fallen on deaf ears, it has been reported.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo made his case for reverting to 4-2-2-2 formation in a meeting of senior players after the recent 1-1 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo asks Ralf Rangnick for strike partner.

This was the system that interim manager Rangnick used when he first arrived at Old Trafford in December before changing to a 4-2-3-1, following a 1-0 home defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in January.

Since then, Ronaldo has only scored one goal and made the point in the meeting that he needs to work with a strike partner.

The article states that ‘other senior players were there too, but Ronaldo spoke the most, especially on the idea of him having a strike partner’ but it appears that Rangnick hasn’t taken the forward’s suggestion on board.

Ralf Rangnick systems.

Frustrations were high after the Southampton game, given that it was United’s third consecutive 1-1 draw. However, two Premier League victories have followed, with the German coach favouring the 4-2-3-1 system, playing Ronaldo down the the middle, with Bruno Fernandes behind him and Jadon Sancho on the left.

Anthony Elanga started on the right when Ronaldo scored against Brighton last week, before Rangnick trusted Jesse Lingard to take the position in the 4-2 victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford took over the role in Wednesday night’s 1-1 Champions League draw away at Atletico Madrid, a match in which United underperformed, despite the welcome result.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal return.

While results haven’t differed too much between Rangnick playing 4-2-2-2 and 4-2-3-1, the team do appear to be settling into the latter system, playing with noticeably more confidence in the second half against Brighton and during the Leeds win, save for conceding two goals at the beginning of the second half.

Despite this, Ronaldo’s recent goal return remains paltry and if the reports are to be believed, he feels his contribution would be greater if he had someone playing down the middle with him.

With results ticking along over the last fortnight though, it seems unlikely that Rangnick will change any time soon, even if the overall performance against Atletico fell way below standard.

