Ralf Rangnick reveals his half-time message as Man United throw away another lead

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United half-time message.

Ralf Rangnick has revealed what he said to his Man United players at half-time during their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.

For the third match in succession in all competitions, Man United gave up a half-time lead only to end up drawing 1-1, and taking the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa into account, it’s the third time in 2022 that Rangnick’s side have dropped Premier League points after holding the lead at the break.

What Ralf Rangnick said to Man United players.

The German coach was asked about this on BT Sport after the 1-1 draw with the Saints and, more specifically, whether he said anything at half-time that may have led to the demise.

“We told them that we have to be aggressive, that we have to be compact, that we shouldn’t give them any space where they could move into and play their transitional football,” the 63-year-old answered.

“This is exactly what we told them, obviously, but in the end it’s a different thing to perform like that on the pitch.”

"We lost a little bit of composure and we took the wrong decisions." "This is just where we have to get better."

Ralf Rangnick pleased with Jadon Sancho form.

Amid all the misery of recent weeks, one positive is the form of Jadon Sancho, who has now scored in each of his last two appearances at Old Trafford, following his goal in the FA Cup meeting with Middlesbrough last Friday.

“Jadon is in good shape,” his interim manager said of the ex-Borussia Dortmund winger afterwards. “Not only in the first half but also in the second half, he had his good moments.

“With Jadon’s performances in the last couple of weeks, I’m very pleased. This is the Jadon Sancho that I know from the German Bundesliga. There is still more space for improvement for him but in the way that he is playing now probably the best Jadon Sancho that Manchester United has seen so far.”

Paul Scholes’ Man United assessment.

Despite Sancho’s improvement, the team as a whole seems to be drifting week-to-week, picking up the odd win here and there.

As Paul Scholes said on BT Sport after the game, “there is a lack of interest now, with how the season has been,” a stark, but probably accurate, assessment of where Manchester United are right now.

If they want to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification for next season, a lesson in how to see out games that they are leading is long overdue.

