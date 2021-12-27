Ralf Rangnick says changing festive schedule would be like “abolishing the Queen”

Ralf Rangnick makes Queen comparison.

Ralf Rangnick has compared the idea of altering the Premier League Christmas schedule with “abolishing the Queen.”

The English top flight’s crammed festive period has long been cause for contention but this year that has gone to another level, given the rise in Covid-19 cases among Premier League squads.

Ralf Rangnick: “I know the tradition.”

At the time of writing, 18 Premier League games have been postponed due to the virus, with managers such as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel vocal in their opposition to the hefty schedule.

Rangnick, though, is happy to carry on with the English tradition of playing multiple games across the festive period, as he explained in an interview with the Manchester United website.

“I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years so when it was also the First Division and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the 30th and even New Year’s Day or the 2nd January,” said the Red Devils interim manager.

“So if somebody came across the idea to abolish then we might as well speak about abolishing the five o’clock tea or the Queen or whatever – this is all part of the tradition of this country and I’m very much looking forward to being part of this for the first time in my career.”

Rangnick calls for return of five subs.

In terms of solutions, the German coach once again put forward the idea of getting rid of the Carabao Cup and allowing teams to make five substitutions again.

“There might be one or two issues we could think about or seriously discuss. In the future does it still make sense to have two cup competitions?

“All other big European leagues have only one so this might be an issue worth talking about again and of course we are also discussing that it makes sense to have five subs instead of three now we have Covid times again.

“The reason the five substitutes were implemented was for Covid, now we have a Covid situation again and we still have 18 players on the team-sheet and for me it makes sense to be able to substitute not just three, but five players.”

Man United’s next task.

United haven’t been immune to the recent Covid spike, after been forced to shut down operations at their Carrington training base last week, with coronavirus spreading around the squad.

The club have had two games postponed in recent weeks and will return to the pitch for the first time since December 11th, when they travel to face Newcastle United on Monday night.

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with a kick-off time of 8pm.

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick