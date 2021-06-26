Rafael Benitez set to be appointed Everton manager next week

This might not go down to well in the blue half of Merseyside.

Rafael Benitez is set to be appointed as the new Everton manager next week, Sky Sports are reporting this afternoon.

Everton appear to have chosen former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as their replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who left for Real Madrid earlier this month.

Benitez in line for Goodison job

According to Sky Sports, Benitez has “agreed key aspects of his contract” with The Toffees and the club hope to confirm his arrival next week.

The news is likely to be met with derision from some Everton supporters, a portion of whom have made their feelings known through graffiti at Goodison Park in recent weeks as rumours of the Spaniard’s appointment accelerated. Benitez has a storied history with Everton’s city rivals Liverpool, who he led to Champions League glory in 2005 and and FA Cup win the following year.

If the deal is finalised, Rafa will become Everton’s sixth permanent manager since the long-serving David Moyes left for Manchester United in 2013. He will follow Ancelotti, Marco Silva, Sam Allardyce, Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez into the Goodison hotseat.

Et tu, Carlo?

Ancelotti stunned the Everton faithful when he decided to return to Real Madrid, the club with whom he won the Champions League in 2014. He had the highest win percentage (46.27%) of any permanent Everton boss since the legendary Howard Kendall in the 1980s and was appearing to have been developing a squad that could compete in the upper reaches of the Premier League.

The Italian guided The Toffees to safety and a 12th place finish after being appointed in December 2019, before finishing 10th in the 2020/21 Premier League season. He also oversaw the club’s first win at the home of Liverpool since 1999.

Benitez’s trophy-laden career

Benitez may not be walking into a very welcoming environment but if he manages to shoot Everton up the table, or even deliver a trophy, you would imagine his Liverpool past could be forgotten about in time.

Prior to his time at Anfield, Benitez won La Liga and the UEFA Cup with Valencia, before going on to manage Inter Milan, Napoli and Newcastle United, where he remains a hero to supporters. He also had a brief spell in caretaker charge of Chelsea, where he won the Europa League.

