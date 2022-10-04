Rafael Benitez being lined up for his fifth Premier League managerial role

Rafael Benitez lined up for Premier League return.

Rafael Benitez is being lined up as a potential successor for Steve Cooper, should Nottingham Forest decide to part ways with their manager.

Speculation over Cooper’s role has intensified, following a 4-0 defeat to Leicester City on Monday night, a result which leaves Forest bottom of the Premier League table on four points.

Forst looking towards Rafael Benitez.

The newly-promoted side have lost their last five games, with Cooper struggling to integrate the 23 new signings that arrived at the City Ground during the summer.

That job may soon be passed into the experienced hands of Benitez, with The Telegraph stating that the Spaniard is in the frame to take over from Cooper, who is reportedly now on the brink of the sack.

If Benitez is drafted in by Forest, it would be his first managerial role since he was sacked by Everton in January, after just 22 matches in charge.

Rafael Benitez career.

Benitez was an unpopular appointment at Goodison Park, due to his past as manager of arch-rivals Liverpool, a club that he led to Champions League glory in 2005.

A six-year spell at Anfield would also see them lift the FA Cup in 2006 but the club fell short when it came to challenging for the Premier League title.

After a brief spell at Inter Milan, Benitez took up a second Premier League managerial role in November 2012, when he took interim charge of Chelsea.

He would lead the club to the Europa League trophy at the end of that season but much like his future role at Everton, Benitez was never fully embraced by the Stamford Bridge crowd.

A hero on Tyneside.

The same could not be said for Newcastle United, where the 62-year-old remains a hero after a three-year spell in charge at St. James’ Park.

Benitez took over in March 2016 but was too late to save the club from relegation to the EFL Championship.

He did take them back up at the first time of asking, before keeping them up in back-to-back seasons under the miserly ownership of Mike Ashley.

Should Benitez take the job at Forest, it would be his fifth Premier League managerial role and he would be tasked with two major objectives.

The first would be moulding together a new squad of players, before ultimately securing survival for a club that is back in the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

