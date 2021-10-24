Quiz: Name the starting line-ups from the 1996 FA Cup Final between Man United and Liverpool

Man United v Liverpool quiz.

Man United v Liverpool is the match on everyone’s lips this weekend as the two sides go head-to-head in the Premier League.

While the rivalry is intense, there have been some absolutely dire Man United v Liverpool matches over the years and the 1996 FA Cup Final is one of them.

Red Devils clinch double.

The match pitted “Fergie’s Fledgings,” who would go on to win ample silverware for the Red Devils, against Liverpool’s “Spice Boys,” who were more well-known for their part-loving antics than their abilities on the pitch.

As Man United fans will remember, and Liverpool supporters would prefer to forget, the match ended in a 1-0 victory for Alex Ferguson’s side as they clinched their second league-and-cup double in three years.

What we want to know is how well you remember the starting line-ups that day or if you weren’t born, how well have you researched the histories of these storied North-West giants.

Five minutes on the clock – let us know how you get on and be sure to share with your friends.

If the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.

