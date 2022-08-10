Quiz: Name every team Roy Keane scored against for Man United

Roy Keane quiz.

Roy Keane turns 51 today so we thought we’d celebrate with a quiz based on Corkman’s goalscoring exploits for Manchester United.

While he wasn’t the most prolific source of goals for Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering team, Keane did pop up with a total of 51 for the Red Devils throughout his 12-year spell at Old Trafford.

The strikes were spread across the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Charity (Community) Shield and even the now-defunct Intercontinental Cup. Interestingly though, Keane never found the net in the League Cup for the club.

10 minutes on the clock.

We’ve put a fairly generous 10 minutes on the clock to see if you remember all of the opponents Keane scored against, and to help you, we’ve included the country in which each club is based.

If you get 100%… that’s your job!

Joking aside, 26/36 is a fairly decent score. Let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly, click here.

