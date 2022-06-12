Quiz: Name the PFA Team of the Year from Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo quiz.

How well do you remember the 2008/09 season, Cristiano Ronaldo’s last at Man United before he moved to Real Madrid? Find out in our quiz below.

Ronaldo has been named in PFA Premier League team of the year for the fifth time, after his performances in his first season back in Man United in 13 years.

PFA Team of the Year.

The Portuguese megastar divided opinion throughout the campaign, hitting 26 goals in all competitions but failing to improve the club’s fortunes overall, as the Red Devils limped to a sixth-place league finish.

Regardless, the 37-year-old was voted into the best XI of the season by his fellow players, and they should know a thing or two about his attributes.

Man United dominance.

As mentioned, it’s the fifth time that Ronaldo has been voted into the team, after he was included on four successive occasions from 2005/06 up to 2008/09 and what we want to know is can you name the PFA Team of the Year from the most recent of those years.

Man United were the dominant force in English football at the time, with their 2008/09 Premier League win being their third on the trot, so it’s no surprise that Ronaldo was joined in the line-up by a number of his former teammates.

Test your knowledge.

In total, there are six Red Devils players to name, along with one each from Portsmouth, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Cast your minds back to the 2008/09 season and you should be able to remember most of them. You’ve got five minutes – let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly, click here.

