Quiz: Name the Leeds starting XI from James Milner’s debut in 2002

James Milner is celebrating 20 years as a Premier League player, so we thought we would throw together a quiz on his debut for Leeds United.

On November 10th 2002, the then-16-year-old made his debut for his hometown club as a late substitute in a 4-3 win against West Ham at Upton Park.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to represent four other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, where he remains a stalwart of the trophy-laden Jurgen Klopp era.

At the time of writing, Milner has made 599 Premier League appearances, with only Gareth Barry (653), Ryan Giggs (632) and Frank Lampard having made more in the English top flight since its rebranding in 1992.

We now want you to name the starting XI for Leeds on that afternoon against West Ham, when Milner was used as a substitute along with Ireland’s Stephen McPhail.

Two other Irish players started on the day, so fans of the Boys in Green should at least be able to get those right.

Five minutes on the clock… let us know how you get on!

