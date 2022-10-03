Quiz: Name the players with the most Premier League hat-tricks

Premier League hat-tricks quiz.

See how you get on in our quiz on which players have scored the most hat-tricks in the Premier League since the rebranding of England’s top flight in 1992.

While it may not be long before Erling Haaland joins this list, for now we want you to name the 14 players who have scored at least five hat-tricks in the Premier League.

Quiz.

To help you out, we’ve given you the nationality of each player, as well as how many hat-tricks they scored.

Seven minutes on the clock… let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly, click here.

