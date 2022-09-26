Quiz: Name the Man United starting XI from Roy Keane’s final game

Roy Keane quiz.

It’s just over 17 years since Roy Keane played his 480th and final game for Manchester United and we’ve got quiz based on that very afternoon.

Over the weekend, the Corkman took to the Anfield turf for a charity game between Man United and Liverpool legends and it was at the same venue that he made his final competitive appearance for the Red Devils on September 18th 2005.

Roy Keane.

Just two injury-hit months later, Keane would leave the club after 12-and-a-half trophy-laden years, much to the dismay of United fans around the world.

We now want to test your knowledge of the Man United starting XI on the day of that scoreless draw with the club’s arch-rivals, when Keane would lead his teammates into battle for the final time.

Of course, Keane himself is a given so you only need to name 10 other players, and we’ve listed out the positions and nationalities to help you.

Quiz.

There are five five minutes on the clock and be sure to tag your mates on Facebook and let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly click here.

