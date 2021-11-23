Quiz: Name the 20 Man United players used most by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United quiz.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Man United is over, making it the perfect time to put together a quiz on his time in charge, don’t you think?

The Norwegian was a great man for harking back to the past so we thought we’d do the same by reflecting on a managerial spell that is now very much consigned to history.

Name the 20 players used most by Solskjaer.

From his appointment as interim manager in December 2018 until his final match in charge, a 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday, Solskjaer used 56 Man United players in all competitions.

While we won’t ask you to name all of them, we reckon any Red Devils fan worth their salt should at least be able to name the 20 players most used by Solskjaer over the course of his reign.

We’ll give you five minutes for this Man United quiz and be sure to let us know in the comments how you get on. Don’t forget to challenge your friends!

If the quiz doesn’t display for you properly, just click here.

