World Cup hosts Qatar beaten by Linfield in practice match

2022 World Cup host Qatar were beaten by NIFL Premiership champions Linfield in a practice match on Tuesday.

A goal from Chris McKee in the first half was enough to give the Belfast side the victory in the meeting which took place in Marbella.

World Cup preparations.

Seven of Qatar’s starting players also played in the country’s 0-0 friendly meeting with Slovenia in March.

While there was nothing at stake, the result could be seen as humiliating for Qatar, who will be desperate to impress on the pitch at the forthcoming World Cup, as well as off it.

Spanish coach Felix Sanchez’s side will compete in Group A at their home tournament, alongside Ecuador, Netherlands and Senegal.

Controversies.

It will be the first time Qatar have ever competed in a World Cup, having gained automatic qualification, after being awarded hosting rights in controversial circumstances back in 2010.

Since then, the competition has been marred with controversies such as slavery allegations, migrant worker deaths and attitudes towards the LGBT community.

While the powers-that-be will be hoping that the running of a successful World Cup will boost the country’s reputation, it’s up to Sanchez and his players to show that they belong at the elite tournament by getting some positive results on the pitch.

Qatar’s defeat to Linfield comes just eight months after they were beaten 4-0 by Stephen Kenny’s Ireland in a friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Victory for Linfield.

As for Linfield, to beat an international side of any level will be seen as a positive for David Healy’s side.

The 56-time Northern Irish champions have history in that department, having beaten Kenya 1-0 at Windsor Park in 2002, 12 years after narrowly losing 1-0 to a Diego Maradona-less Argentina at the same venue.

The match against Qatar formed part of Linfield’s preparations for the upcoming Champions League qualifying tie with The New Saints, as well as the 2022/23 NIFL Premiership, which gets underway in August.

