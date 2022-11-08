Qatar World Cup ambassador makes anti-gay comments just two weeks out from tournament

Qatar World Cup ambassador makes anti-gay comments.

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has publicly made anti-gay comments just under two weeks before the beginning of the tournament.

Khalid Salman, a former Qatar international footballer, was being interviewed by German TV station ZDF when he said that homosexuality meant “damage in the mind”.

“Damage in the mind.”

“They have to accept our rules here,” Salman said. “Homosexuality is haram. You know what haram (forbidden) means? I am not a strict Muslim but why is it haram? Because it is damage in the mind.”

It is that this point that an official can be seen stepping in to stop the interview, which is due to be broadcast in full on Tuesday.

FIFA 2020 World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman informing @jochenbreyer homosexuality is "haram" because it's "damage to the mind". https://t.co/j2gvw3RBAa pic.twitter.com/QyVD9J1WOs — Thorsten Benner (@thorstenbenner) November 8, 2022

Qatar PR disasters.

Salman’s interview is the latest in a series of PR disasters that have taken place in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup.

Last week, Fifa’s president, Gianni Infantino, and its secretary general Fatma Samoura, wrote a letter to all 32 participating nations encouraging them to “focus on the football” amid talk of protests around the tournament.

“We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.

“But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.”

In his letter to the 32 MAs taking part in the forthcoming World Cup, Gianni Infantino gives us the best possible reasons for carrying on talking about 'not just football' when we talk about football. Shameless and shameful in equal measure. pic.twitter.com/GWLLzkaDrK — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) November 4, 2022

World Cup protests.

England’s Harry Kane is one of nine European captains who will wear OneLove anti-discrimination armbands during the World Cup, while the Australia squad have called on Qatar to improve the rights of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

It was reported last year that over 6,500 workers, from countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have lost their lives building infrastructure for the World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to get underway on November 20th when the host country face Ecuador.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Qatar, World Cup