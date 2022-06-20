Pundit Arena Transfer Daily: Troy Parrott hints at future, West Ham compete Aguerd signing

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily.

Welcome to Pundit Arena Transfer Daily, where we will bring you all of the latest news during the summer transfer window. Have a look at the main headlines for Monday June 20th.

Troy Parrott has dampened the idea that he will look to go out on a fourth loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The Ireland forward has told the Irish Independent that he intends to impress Spurs boss Antonio Conte during pre-season, on the back of a strong campaign for MK Dons and some impressive Nations League performances for his country.

Troy Parrott on Spurs future.

“I can’t control what goes on there [with Spurs],” the 20-year-old said. “That’s out of my hands. All I can do is try to impress whoever is there, and that’s what I fully intend doing when I go back there for pre-season.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s London rivals West Ham United have completed the signing of Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes.

The centre-back has signed a five-year deal with the Hammers and will compete with the likes of Craig Dawson and Issa Diop for a place in David Moyes’ team this season.

“I was really excited when I heard about West Ham United’s interest,” Aguerd told the West Ham website. “When I heard about it, I knew I needed to go to the Premier League, because it’s a dream for every player.”

Raheem Sterling latest.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are thought to be confident of completing a move for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his Man City contract and, according to ESPN, is interested in a relocation to Stamford Bridge.

The England international has scored 131 goals in 339 appearances during his seven seasons at the Etihad Stadium. In that time, he has picked up four Premier League winners medals, an FA Cup and four League Cups.

Join us again tomorrow as we bring you the latest transfer news from across Europe and beyond.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, raheem sterling, tottenham hotspur, troy parot