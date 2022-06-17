Pundit Arena Transfer Daily: Sadio Mane on verge of Liverpool exit, Arsenal set to sign Vieira

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily.

Welcome to Pundit Arena Transfer Daily, where we will bring you all of the latest news during the summer transfer window. Have a look at the main headlines for Friday June 17th.

It is being reported today that Sadio Mane is on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich, with the German champions set to match Liverpool’s £42.5 million valuation.

Mane has a year left on his contract at Anfield, and after recently adding Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to their attacking ranks, Liverpool appear willing to let the Senegalese fan favourite depart.

Personal terms have reportedly been agreed between Mane and his new club and an official announcement of the move appears imminent.

Arsenal close in on Vieira transfer.

Arsenal look set to sign Fabio Vieira from FC Porto, with the Portuguese midfielder open to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Vieira scored six times in 27 appearances as Porto won the Portuguese Primeira Liga last season.

17 years on from the departure of his club legend namesake Patrick, Arsenal supporters will be more than happy to serenade a Vieira from the stands once more.

The new arrival is due to have a medical in London on Friday, ahead of signing a five-year contract.

Man City transfer ins and outs.

Arsenal are certainly keeping busy in the market, as they are also reportedly in talks to bring Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus to the club.

It could be a case of one out, one in at Man City, as they’re poised to bid for Brighton & Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella won the Players’ Player of the Season award at the south-coast club last season after an impressive first campaign in English football.

The 23-year-old would be expected to push Joao Cancelo for the Man City left-back slot, or perhaps allow the talented Portuguese to move further up the pitch.

