Pundit Arena Transfer Daily: Middlesbrough close in on Irish defender, Liverpool confirm seven exits

Welcome to Pundit Arena Transfer Daily, where we will bring you all of the latest news during the summer transfer window. Have a look at the main headlines for Thursday June 9th.

It is being reported today that Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan.

Darragh Lenihan close to transfer.

The Meath man, who has two senior Ireland caps, is set to move to Riverside Stadium, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Lenihan signed for Blackburn from Belvedere in the summer of 2011 and was made club captain ahead of the 2020/21 season.

It was reported last week that a number of clubs, including West Bromwich Albion, were monitoring the defender.

Liverpool confirm exits.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have confirmed that seven players have left the club at the expiration of their contracts, including fan favourite Divock Origi.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius is also among those released, bringing to an end a spell at the club that will be remembered for his costly mistakes in the 2018 Champions League Final defeat to Real Madrid.

The German has since spent two spells out on loan, but remained at Liverpool during 2021/22 as part the club’s goalkeeping group at the AXA Training Centre.

Origi moving on.

The other players that the Anfield club have released are Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson.

However, it is Origi who is the focus of the club’s emotional social media output today, as supporters wave goodbye to the forward who gave them so many memories, including the goal that sealed a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League Final, and a brace in that year’s remarkable semi-final turnaround against Barcelona.

A truly special journey, with iconic moments in our history delivered by @DivockOrigi time and time again… Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fXhc6y72TO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Lyon have confirmed the return of Alexandre Lacazette, after the forward left Arsenal at the end of his contract.

The Frenchman scored 129 goals in 275 appearances for his hometown club, before moving to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2017.

Join us again tomorrow as we bring you the latest transfer news from across Europe and beyond.

