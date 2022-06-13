Pundit Arena Transfer Daily: Man City unveil Haaland, Nunez edges closer to Liverpool

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily.

Welcome to Pundit Arena Transfer Daily, where we will bring you all of the latest news during the summer transfer window. Have a look at the main headlines for Monday June 13th.

It’s been a busy day for the Premier League’s ‘big two,’ as Manchester City and Liverpool both begin the week by flexing their muscles in the transfer department.

Man City complete Haaland transfer.

Man City have officially unveiled Erling Haaland as their player, after he completed a €60m transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian forward, son of former City player Alfie, was unveiled on the club’s social media pages with a re-enactment of a famous photo of him wearing their shirt as a youngster.

Erling Haaland interview.

“I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons,” Haaland said in his first interview since joining Man City.

“You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.”

Meanwhile, Benfica have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool for the sale of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

‘In the early morning hours of this Monday (0:44 am), Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of €75m,’ said a statement issued by the Portuguese giants.

Nunez transfer edges closer.

Liverpool fans could see Nunez wearing their club’s shirt as early as this week, as Jurgen Klopp looks to rejuvenate his forward line.

Sadio Mane appears to be on his way to Bayern Munich, and with Mo Salah’s contract expiring next year, Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz will be expected to provide the goals for the Anfield outfit over the coming years.

Join us again tomorrow as we bring you the latest transfer news from across Europe and beyond.

