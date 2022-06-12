Pundit Arena Transfer Daily: Liverpool reach agreement for Nunez, Haaland hints at shirt number

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily.

Welcome to Pundit Arena Transfer Daily, where we will bring you all of the latest news during the summer transfer window. Have a look at the main headlines for Sunday June 12th.

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez transfer is close.

The 22-year-old scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Portuguese giants last season and has been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Newcastle United.

With the long-term futures of both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah up in the air, the move for Nunez seems to represent an evolution of Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options, after both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz impressed since joining the Anfield outfit in recent times.

Liverpool’s Director of Football Julian Ward is reported to be in Portugal to complete the signing today.

Aurelien Tchouameni completes Madrid transfer.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have completed the signing of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco on a six-year deal.

The 22-year-old will be presented to the media on Tuesday after undergoing a medical. Tchouameni has appeared 11 times for France and scored three goals in 35 league appearances for Monaco last season.

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily: Erling Haaland.

The official announcement of Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City appears to be edging closer, after the 21-year-old posted images of himself in the club’s colours on Instagram.

The pictures were taken when the striker was a toddler and his dad Alfie was turning out for Man City. One of the photos shows the younger Haaland wearing the number 15 with the word ‘Dad’ on his back, perhaps an indication towards the squad number that he will wear during the upcoming season.

Last month, Man City confirmed that a deal had been reached for the transfer of Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, releasing a statement which said:

‘Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.’

Join us again tomorrow as we bring you the latest transfer news from across Europe and beyond.

