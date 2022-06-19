Pundit Arena Transfer Daily: Liverpool confirm third summer signing, Real Madrid already eyeing Haaland

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily.

Welcome to Pundit Arena Transfer Daily, where we will bring you all of the latest news during the summer transfer window. Have a look at the main headlines for Sunday June 19th.

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen for a fee of £4.2 million. The 18-year-old Scotland underage international has signed a five-year deal at the Anfield club, who believe that he will be able to challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold immediately for that right-back position.

Calvin Ramsay transfer confirmed.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got,” said the Aberdeen-born defender.

“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴 We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022

Jim Goodwin on Calvin Ramsay transfer.

Ramsay was a regular at Pittodrie last season under the management of Stephen Glass and then under Jim Goodwin, when the Waterford man took over in February.

“There is no doubt this is an exciting opportunity for Calvin and his family,” said Goodwin of his departing player. “The AFC Youth Academy deserves a huge amount of credit for developing Calvin and it is testament to the pathway here at the Club that Calvin was given his debut in the first team, and not only that, was able to hold his own in the team last season.

“Liverpool are very lucky, they are getting a promising young talent. His stats in the first half of last season were amongst the top for full backs in the world. We certainly had high hopes for him and I’ve no doubt he will go from strength to strength in a very good team at Liverpool.”

💬 "It was always my dream to play for Aberdeen." 🔴 Before he departed the Dons, Calvin Ramsay sat down with RedTV to look back on his AFC journey. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 19, 2022

Ramsay is the third Liverpool signing of the summer, after moves for Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho were confirmed in recent weeks.

The Scot provided nine assists for his Aberdeen teammates last season, while chipping in with one goal himself.

Real Madrid have eyes on Haaland.

Just days after Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City was confirmed, it has been reported that Real Madrid are already eyeing up a move for the Norwegian in 2024.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the European champions plan to activate a €150m release clause in Haaland’s City contract in two years time.

Man City announced the signing of the much-coveted forward earlier this week, after matching a similar clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.

