Pundit Arena Transfer Daily: £25m Bissouma move agreed, Mourinho signs ex-Man United midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are on the cusp of their third summer signing, with it being widely reported that they are set to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a £25 million fee.

Yves Bissouma set for Spurs transfer.

The Mali international is expected to undergo a medical at the North London club later this week, as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad ahead of his assault on the Champions League.

Spurs have already added experienced Croatian attacker Ivan Perisic and back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster to their ranks this summer.

Man United make Eriksen offer.

The Athletic are reporting that Manchester United have made an offer for Christian Eriksen, who is available on a free transfer.

The Dane impressed for Brentford during the second half of last season, just months after suffering a cardiac arrest while appearing for his country at the European Championships last summer.

Eriksen is keen on playing Champions League football but may be swayed by his relationship with new United boss Erik ten Hag, who allowed him to train at Ajax as part of his recovery last season.

Pundit Arena transfers: Mourinho and Matic reunited.

Speaking of Man United, their former midfielder and manager have been reuniting once again, after Roma confirmed the signing of Nemanja Matic.

It is the third time that Roma boss Jose Mourinho has signed Matic, after he did so while managing Chelsea, and then again in 2017, when he was in charge of United.

“The enthusiasm Nemanja showed at the prospect of joining our project was hugely encouraging and I am sure that will serve as a starting point for a very productive journey for all of us.” 💬 – Tiago Pinto, General Manager

#ASRoma | @NemanjaMatic pic.twitter.com/N4BP3Zugv7 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 14, 2022

Darwin Nunez arrives on Merseyside to complete transfer.

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez has reportedly arrived on Merseyside to complete a club record move to Liverpool.

The Reds are expected to spend an initial €75 million few for the Uruguayan, who hit 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Portuguese giants last season.

