How to watch PSG v Bayern Munich on TV in Ireland

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich on TV in Ireland.

PSG and Bayern Munich face off in the Champions League this week, and the match will be broadcast live on TV in Ireland.

The Champions League returns on Tuesday night, and there couldn’t be a bigger game to welcome the competition back.

The French and German champions go head-to-head in the first leg of the round of 16, in a mouth-watering battle that will feature some of the biggest names in European football.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching PSG v Bayern Munich on TV in Ireland.

When does PSG v Bayern Munich take place?

PSG will host Bayern Munich on Tuesday February 14th, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm Irish time.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with the national broadcaster choosing the screen the heavyweight clash over the game between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Coverage on the channel will begin at 7.30pm, and the match will also be available to watch live on BT Sport 2, as well as on the LiveScore app.

How did we get here?

Bayern Munich achieved a clean sweep in their group, winning all six matches against Inter Milan, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen.

PSG finished runners-up to Benfica on goal difference, with their only dropped points coming in two 1-1 draws against the Portuguese side.

Bayern in the round of 16 last year 😯 #UCL pic.twitter.com/OSqTY0xXij — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 11, 2023

What is at stake?

PSG’s Qatari owners are yet to see the club achieve the holy grail of winning a Champions League under their watch.

The closest they came was by reaching the 2020 final, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

That victory for the German side saw them crowned European champions for the sixth time in their history, but they have followed that up with two quarter-final exits in the last two seasons.

Their chances may be boosted by the fact that Kylian Mbappe is a major injury doubt, while Lionel Messi has also been dealing with a hamstring problem.

The second legs between the two sides takes place in Munich on March 8th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bayern Munich, Champions League, psg