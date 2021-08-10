PSG confirm Lionel Messi signing with teaser video which hints at his shirt number

Paris Saint-Germain announces the signing of Lionel Messi.

PSG have confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi, pulling off the most sensational transfer in football history.

Messi teaser video.

At 3.40 pm Parisien time on Tuesday, the French club shared a cryptic video to their social media accounts, which included a number of little clues as to the huge news they were about to confirm.

People spotted the mate cup with the Argentinian flag on it, the famous blue and white number 10 jersey and the six Ballon D’Or trophies that could only mean that Messi was rolling into town.

More eagle-eyed observers, including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, spotted the shot of Neymar 10 and an Mbappe 7 jersey, with an empty space in between, indicating that Messi has turned down Neymar’s generous offer of the number 10 PSG jersey.

It’s possible that Messi may take 19, the number he wore before he had number 10 at Barca.

No number 10 for Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappé included in the trio. Paris Saint-Germain ‘messages’ here on their official announcement video for Leo Messi. 🇫🇷🎥 #PSG #Messi pic.twitter.com/AA0eq4Z3pU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Messi bids farewell to Barca.

PSG completing the move for Lionel Messi represents one of the most seismic transfers in football history.

Regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, Messi bid an emotional farewell to Barcelona on Sunday.

After a very quick turnaround, he flew to Paris on Tuesday morning to finalise the deal the Qatar-owned club, just hours before the deal was announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

PSG’s squad.

Messi will now be tasked with helping to deliver a first ever Champions League trophy to the club’s owners.

He’ll have plenty of help in the form of Neymar, his good friend from his Barca days, as well as 22-year-old Mbappe who is seen by many as the world’s greatest footballer-in-waiting.

The PSG squad is rounded out by a host of high-profile new signings including Italy’s Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarruma and Messi’s old El Classico foe Sergio Ramos.

Achraf Hakimi and Gerorginio Wijnaldum also join an already star-studded squad which includes the likes of Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti.

