Bohs forward Promise Omochere agrees League One move

Promise Omochere set for League One move.

Bohemians forward Promise Omochere has agreed a move to Fleetwood Town in England’s League One, according to a report in the Irish Independent.

The publication states that a deal is set to be completed in the next 24 hours, as the recent exodus from the League of Ireland looks set to continue.

Fleetwood agreed to pay the forward’s release fee, with Bohs set to pocket an initial five-figure payment, before potential add-ons for appearances and sell-on clauses.

Bohs forward to work with Scott Brown.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form for the Dalymount Park outfit this season, and was said to have attracted the attention of a number of clubs across the water.

However, it is the Cods who have won the race for Omochere’s signature though, with the player set to be coached by Celtic legend Scott Brown during the Scot’s maiden season in management.

The former Bhoys captain was appointed manager of Fleetwood back in May, just days after bringing an end to his playing career, which finished with a brief spell as player/coach at Aberdeen.

Promise Omochere nets Bohemians' third goal with a smart finish shortly after Dawson Devoy converted his penalty

League of Ireland exodus.

Omochere’s departure is the latest in a series of moves to England for the League of Ireland’s best talents.

He will join his recently-departed Bohs teammate Dawson Devoy in League One, following the midfielder’s move to MK Dons, where former St. Patrick’s Athletic man Darragh Burns also transferred recently.

Danny Mandroiu (Lincoln City) and Eric Yoro (Bolton Wanderers) will also be plying their trade in England’s third tier.

Also, the likes of Andy Lyons of Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty are reported to be on the radar of English clubs.

