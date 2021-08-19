Premier League on TV: A guide to the six matches on your screen this weekend

Premier League on TV this weekend.

The Premier League is back on your TV and if the second weekend is anything like the first, you’re in for a treat.

Overall, there were 34 goals in 10 games across the opening weekend, the second-most in Premier League history after the 36 that were netted in the first matchweek of 2003/04.

21 of the goals last weekend were scored during matches that were live on TV here in Ireland so let’s hope that the broadcasters make the right choices once again.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all feature in the six live Premier League matches that will be broadcast live on TV this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Premier League on TV on Saturday.

The Premier League action gets underway with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool hosting Burnley at Anfield, live on BT Sport 1 from 12.30 pm.

The Reds got their season off to the perfect start, defeating Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road while Burnley will need to dust themselves down after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc)

Then, it’s off to Elland Road where Leeds United host Everton in a clash featuring two of English football’s traditional giants.

Leeds will be hurting after a 5-1 defeat to Manchester United on the opening day but Everton showed admirable resilience in coming from behind to defeat Southampton 3-1 in Rafael Benitez’s first game in charge.

Leeds v Everton will be broadcast on Premier Sports from 3 pm.

Brighton and Watford will wrap up the live games on Saturday as they face off at the Amex from 5.30 pm live on Sky Sports Premier League.

A big London derby on Sunday.

Super Sunday on Sky Sports made its return last week and Graeme Souness was the first pundit to stir controversy with his comments this season.

With Manchester United in action this week, we can probably expect Roy Keane to be called into the studio for the club’s trip to Southampton which kicks off at 2 pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Then, there’s a big London derby as Arsenal, fresh from being humbled by Brentford on the opening day, host current European champions Chelsea.

Going by the form book, this one could get ugly for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and you can see if that transpires from 4.30 pm, also on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Return of Monday Night Football.

Monday Night Football makes a welcome return and the opening episode of the season sees the Premier League’s two Europa League representatives go head to head at the London Stadium.

West Ham United have continued where they left off last season, overcoming Newcastle United on the opening day by a 4-2 scoreline at St. James’ Park.

Leicester City should provide a sterner test though, having been buoyed by their recent FA Cup and Community Shield heroics and their opening weekend victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham v Leicester kicks off at 8 pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

All of the live Premier League on TV details can be found below.

Saturday.

Liverpool v Burnley, 12.30 pm – BT Sport 1

Leeds United v Everton, 3 pm – Premier Sports

Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford, 5.30 pm – Sky Sports Premier League

Sunday.

Southampton v Manchester United, 2 pm – Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal v Chelsea, 4.30 pm – Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event

Monday.

West Ham United v Leicester City, 8 pm – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Premier League