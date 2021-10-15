Premier League team news: Manager press conferences, FPL updates and more

Premier League team news.

The Premier League is back this weekend after the international break and we’ve got all the team news below.

The most anticipated Premier League game of the weekend is arguably Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur, the first game for The Magpies since they were taken over by a Saudi-led consortium.

Elsewhere, Manchester United travel to Leicester City, while Watford entertain Liverpool and Manchester City host Burnley.

Plenty of Irish interest.

There’s some big Premier League team news from an Irish perspective this weekend, as both Caoimhin Kelleher and Nathan Collins are set to start for Liverpool and Burnley respectively.

Kelleher replaces Alisson Becker in the Liverpool goal with the Brazilian still travelling back from international duty, while Collins is set to deputise for Ben Mee against Pep Guardiola’s formidable Man City side.

FPL updates.

While plenty of Fantasy Premier League players would have been banking on Ferran Torres to score big points against Burnley, the Spaniard has been ruled out due to a small fracture in his foot.

Elsewhwhere, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire’s absence for Man United almost certainly diminishes the Red Devils chances of a clean sheet against Leicester, particularly with Jamie Vardy in such good goalscoring form.

To help you sort out your team before the deadline, we’ve selected three players who will feel could do well this weekend. Have a look at our FPL guide for gameweek 8 here.

Keep up to date with all the Premier League team news via our liveblog below…