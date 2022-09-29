Premier League players are “calling each other” for tips on how to stop Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland puts fear into Premier League players.

Premier League players are getting in touch with each other for tips on how to deal with facing Erling Haaland.

That’s according to former Premier League forward Hal Robson-Kanu, who has been speaking about the problems the Norwegian is causing to defences since arriving in England this summer.

Haaland has hit 14 goals in just 10 appearances for Manchester City and leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 11 goals in seven appearances.

This tally includes back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, while Bournemouth are the only side he has faced in the Premier League who have prevented him from scoring.

Erling Haaland is a “monster”.

“This guy is a monster, that is the way to describe him,” said the Robson-Kanu on talkSPORT.

“I know for a fact that opposition players are calling other teams saying, ‘We’re playing City at the weekend, how do we stop Haaland?’”

That unenviable task falls to Manchester United’s defenders this weekend, with Haaland set to make his Manchester derby debut on Sunday.

Robson-Kanu has even compared the 22-year-old to Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo and has backed the youngster to break a number of records throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo similarities.

“Physically he towers above most defenders. In terms of the goals he’s scored this season he’s a threat in the air,” added the former Wales international.

“It’s almost Ronaldo-esque where he leaps, generates power off the ground and mid-air he’ll just thrust his head at the ball. A lot of players will build careers off physical attributes… you can have a very, very successful career if you are excellent from a physical perspective.

“Lay it on top of that his speed, his sharpness and his technical ability with the ball. He will come to feet, link play and spin in behind, it’s insane.

“What he’s doing for City now makes me think that if he stays fit and plays all the games for the next decade at City then he breaks every single record in football.”

This Sunday’s Manchester derby takes place at 2pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

