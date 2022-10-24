Premier League confirm kick-off times for festive schedule

Premier League Christmas schedule.

The Premier League has set the times and dates for 30 fixtures around Christmas and the New Year.

After a six-week hiatus due to the World Cup, the Premier League will make a triumphant return with seven fixtures on St. Stephen’s Day.

Premier League on St. Stephen’s Day.

All 10 games from December 26th until December 28th will be streamed live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with Premier Sports showing the games in Ireland via their mainstream channels and the red button.

The full round of games for the return of the Premier League is as follows:

Monday 26 December

Brentford v Spurs – 12:30pm

Crystal Palace v Fulham – 3pm

Everton v Wolves – 3pm

Leicester v Newcastle -3pm

Southampton v Brighton -3pm

Aston Villa v Liverpool 5.30pm

Arsenal v West Ham 8pm

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – 5.30pm

Man Utd v Nott’m Forest – 8pm

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds v Man City – 8pm

More time between Premier League matches at Christmas.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Premier League said that: “Special arrangements have been made to allow more time between matches played across the three festive match rounds.

“This will allow greater time for players to recover, with the rest period between Matchweeks 18-19 increased to ensure that no club play within 48 hours of another of their matches.”

This means that the round of games that is normally crowbarred in between the St. Stephen’s Day and New Year schedules has been done away with for this season.

For the players, the extra respite will be welcomed, particularly for those who are coming back from a gruelling World Cup campaign.

New Year fixtures.

For match-going fans and TV viewers, there’s still plenty of action to look forward to during that downtime from Christmas Day into the New Year.

The final two rounds of the festive season are scheduled as follows:

Friday 30 December

West Ham v Brentford – 7.45pm

Liverpool v Leicester – 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 December

Wolves v Man Utd – 12:30pm (BT Sport)

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – 3pm

Fulham v Southampton – 3pm

Man City v Everton – 3pm

Newcastle v Leeds – 3pm

Brighton v Arsenal – 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday 1 January

Spurs v Aston Villa – 2pm (Sky Sports)

Nott’m Forest v Chelsea -4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Monday 2 January

Brentford v Liverpool – 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 3 January

Everton v Brighton – 7.45pm

Leicester v Fulham – 7.45pm

Arsenal v Newcastle – 8pm (Sky Sports)

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth – 8pm

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton v Nott’m Forest – 7.30pm

Leeds v West Ham 7.45pm

Aston Villa v Wolves – 8pm

Crystal Palace v Spurs – 8pm (Sky Sports)

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea v Man City 8pm (Sky Sports)

