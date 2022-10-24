Premier League confirm kick-off times for festive schedule

Premier League Christmas schedule.
The Premier League has set the times and dates for 30 fixtures around Christmas and the New Year.
After a six-week hiatus due to the World Cup, the Premier League will make a triumphant return with seven fixtures on St. Stephen’s Day.
Premier League on St. Stephen’s Day.
All 10 games from December 26th until December 28th will be streamed live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with Premier Sports showing the games in Ireland via their mainstream channels and the red button.
The full round of games for the return of the Premier League is as follows:
Monday 26 December
Brentford v Spurs – 12:30pm
Crystal Palace v Fulham – 3pm
Everton v Wolves – 3pm
Leicester v Newcastle -3pm
Southampton v Brighton -3pm
Aston Villa v Liverpool 5.30pm
Arsenal v West Ham 8pm
Tuesday 27 December
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth – 5.30pm
Man Utd v Nott’m Forest – 8pm
Wednesday 28 December
Leeds v Man City – 8pm
More time between Premier League matches at Christmas.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Premier League said that: “Special arrangements have been made to allow more time between matches played across the three festive match rounds.
“This will allow greater time for players to recover, with the rest period between Matchweeks 18-19 increased to ensure that no club play within 48 hours of another of their matches.”
This means that the round of games that is normally crowbarred in between the St. Stephen’s Day and New Year schedules has been done away with for this season.
For the players, the extra respite will be welcomed, particularly for those who are coming back from a gruelling World Cup campaign.
New Year fixtures.
For match-going fans and TV viewers, there’s still plenty of action to look forward to during that downtime from Christmas Day into the New Year.
The final two rounds of the festive season are scheduled as follows:
Friday 30 December
West Ham v Brentford – 7.45pm
Liverpool v Leicester – 8pm (Sky Sports)
Saturday 31 December
Wolves v Man Utd – 12:30pm (BT Sport)
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – 3pm
Fulham v Southampton – 3pm
Man City v Everton – 3pm
Newcastle v Leeds – 3pm
Brighton v Arsenal – 5.30pm (Sky Sports)
Sunday 1 January
Spurs v Aston Villa – 2pm (Sky Sports)
Nott’m Forest v Chelsea -4.30pm (Sky Sports)
Monday 2 January
Brentford v Liverpool – 5.30pm (Sky Sports)
Tuesday 3 January
Everton v Brighton – 7.45pm
Leicester v Fulham – 7.45pm
Arsenal v Newcastle – 8pm (Sky Sports)
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth – 8pm
Wednesday 4 January
Southampton v Nott’m Forest – 7.30pm
Leeds v West Ham 7.45pm
Aston Villa v Wolves – 8pm
Crystal Palace v Spurs – 8pm (Sky Sports)
Thursday 5 January
Chelsea v Man City 8pm (Sky Sports)
