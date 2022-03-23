Two Premier League clubs “in touch” with Paul Pogba over potential free transfer

Paul Pogba transfer.

Two Premier League clubs have “been in touch with Paul Pogba’s camp,” over a potential free transfer, it has been reported.

Pogba’s contract at Manchester United expires this summer and it appears that his second spell at Old Trafford might finally be coming to an end.

Paul Pogba: “I want to win trophies.”

Since joining up with the France squad earlier this week, the 29-year-old has given an insight into his feelings, by offering a bleak assessment of where he sees Man United as a club and his position within it.

“You have to be honest, it does not satisfy me, over the last five seasons, but really not at all. This year, it is dead, we won’t win anything yet. Whether it’s with Manchester or at another club, I want to win trophies,” he said.

These comments indicate that he is ready to cut ties with Man United on a free and it’s being reported that a number of clubs are waiting in the wings.

Premier League clubs track Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all in contact, according to Sky Sports, while “two Premier League clubs have also been in touch with Pogba’s camp”.

It is also added that Pogba hasn’t ruled out staying at Old Trafford but there hasn’t been a new contract offer since last summer.

“The identity of the club’s next manager will be one of the factors Pogba will take into consideration before making a final decision in the summer,” a report on Sky Sports News says.

Paul Pogba at Man United.

Pogba returned to Man United in 2016 for a world record £89 million fee from Juventus, having previously graduated from the club’s academy.

While there were high hopes that he would be an important piece in the puzzle of getting United back to the top of English and European football, that hasn’t turned out to be the case, with his time at the club probably best-described as ‘mixed’.

Mixed fortunes.

In his first season under Jose Mourinho, Pogba helped the club to League Cup and Europa League success but these remain the most recent pieces of silverware to be added to the Old Trafford trophy cabinet.

Pogba and Mourinho would ultimately fall out and the World Cup winner’s performances never dramatically improved under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The midfielder did begin this season well but injury has hampered his progress, while a large proportion of Man United fans might agree that this summer would be a good time to part ways.

