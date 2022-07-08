Premier League club “made aware” of rape allegation against their player last autumn

Premier League rape allegation.

A Premier League club was made aware of a rape allegation against their player last autumn, before he continued to play for the club.

On Monday, it was confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been arrested in Barnet, after an allegation of rape from a woman in her 20s. The rape reportedly took place in June 2022.

Premier League club “made aware” last autumn.

The Guardian is now reporting that the club for whom the footballer plays has known of the rape since last autumn and he continued to play for the club throughout the remainder of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

‘The player was taken into custody by the Metropolitan police in the early hours of Monday before being released on bail on Tuesday until August,’ reports the publication.

Police statement on rape alleagation.

“On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,” said a Scotland Yard statement, released on Tuesday.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

“He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

