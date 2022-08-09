Quiz: Name all of the 2022/23 Premier League captains

Premier League captains quiz.

A new Premier League season has begun so there’s no better time to get your thinking caps on for an English top flight-themed quiz.

Today, we want you to name all 20 of the club captains in the Premier League for 2022/23, keeping in mind that some of the leaders from last season have moved on to pastures new.

Premier League captains.

Remember, the club captain isn’t necessarily the player who walks the team out of the tunnel each week. In some cases, he may not be a regular in the first team but is the official leader of the dressing room.

It should also be noted that in the case of a couple of clubs, including Manchester City, no official announcement has been made about this season’s official captain. For now, we’re going by whoever wore the armband on the opening day of the season.

Quiz.

Seven minutes on the clock – let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly, click here.

