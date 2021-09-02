Portuguese newspaper gives very harsh ratings to Ireland players

Newspaper in Portugal gives harsh player ratings to Ireland.

Handing out player ratings can be a thankless task, as it’s very unlikely everyone will agree with all of your assessments.

You can view our effort at evaluating the players from last night’s meeting between Portugal and the Republic of Ireland here and even if we say so ourselves, we reckon they’re 100% more accurate than those of Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Portugal v Ireland player ratings.

For one, they’ve given Cristiano Ronaldo a solid 10/10 which seems extremely generous for a player who had a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu and was largely anonymous for most of the game.

Okay, the returning Manchester United hero scored a late brace to not only break the international goals record also Irish hearts in the process, as the home side ran out 2-1 winners.

Aside from that though, he certainly didn’t do enough to warrant what A Bola are essentially calling a flawless performance.

Adam Idah gets very harsh rating.

Moving on to the Ireland players and the publication have given the impressive Adam Idah a rating of 5/10 compared to our 8/10.

According to the admittedly unreliable Google Translate, they say that the Norwich City man is “a striker without the right to smell the goal,” which doesn’t sound flattering whatever it means.

They’ve also given Matt Doherty a 6/10 for arguably his best performance in green and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was handed the same score on a night during which he helped Ireland get forward while displaying his usual leadership skills.

Meanwhile, Aaron Connolly has been named as Ireland’s key player on the night, when many on these shores feel he made the least impact out of all of Ireland’s players, despite undoubted effort.

A Bola’s ratings were brought to our attention by Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert, and you can have a look at the scores below, with Ireland’s listed on the right of the page.

Player ratings in today's @abolapt a bit erratic to say the least. Haven't watched the game back on TV and sometimes miss things when in the stadium but Bruno 6, Guerreiro 4? Ronaldo 10? And worst of the lot Ireland's Idah 5!? He was superb in second half especially. pic.twitter.com/9aQ7tci1Cv — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) September 2, 2021

Ireland not happy with referee.

Football is all about opinions of course but something tells us that the person compiling the ratings may have been doing so through red and green specs.

Some have argued that last night’s referee Matej Jug may have been sporting the same figurative eyewear, as he seemed to favour Portugal in many of his decisions.

RTE pundit Didi Hamann is one of those who has hit out at Jug’s performance, saying “something wasn’t right.”

You can read Hamann’s thoughts in more detail here.

