Portugal v Turkey – How to watch the crucial World Cup play-off on TV in Ireland

Portugal v Turkey TV details.

Portugal face Turkey in a crucial World Cup play-off on Thursday and TV viewers in Ireland will be able to witness all the action unfold live.

The 2022 World Cup being played without Cristiano Ronaldo is a very real possibility, with Portugal’s hopes of qualifying for the tournament hanging by a thread.

One thing that is guaranteed is that one of Portugal or Italy, the two most recent European champions, will definitely miss out, with both placed within the same play-off path from which only one of four teams will make it to Qatar.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Portugal v Turkey match…

When is Portugal v Turkey?

Portugal and Turkey will meet in Porto this coming Thursday (March 24th), in a match that will kick off at 7.45pm Irish time.

Will Portugal v Turkey be on TV?

The game will be broadcast live in Ireland on both Virgin Media Three and Sky Sports Premier League.

What is at stake?

The chance to go one step closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Both Turkey and Portugal finished second in their qualifying groups, with the latter finishing behind Serbia in Group A, which also contained Ireland.

This meant that they entered a play-off system which was divided into three paths, with both being drawn in Path C, alongside Italy and North Macedonia.

The winners of Portugal v Turkey will play the winners of Italy v North Macedonia on Tuesday March 29th, with the victors of that game qualifying for Qatar.

Should you want to watch Italy v North Macedonia instead of Portugal v Turkey, that game will be shown on Sky Sports Arena at the same time.

What could defeat mean for Ronaldo?

Anything from humiliation, to rage, to an acceptance that his illustrious career may be winding down.

Portugal have appeared in the last five World Cups, with Ronaldo being selected for the most recent four.

However, despite scoring more goals than any other player in international football history, only seven of his 115 strikes have come at World Cups, and none in the knockout rounds.

With his return to Manchester United dividing opinion this season and the real possibility of playing Europa League football next year, the 37-year-old would surely love one more chance to shine on the global stage.

Who are in the other play-off paths?

Path A consists of Wales, Austria, Scotland and Ukraine, meaning that at least one of both of Scotland and Wales will miss out.

Wales take on Austria in their semi-final on Thursday, in a game that will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two and Sky Sports Main Event, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The other semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine has been pushed back to June due to the ongoing Russian invasion of the Eastern European country.

In Path B, Poland have been given a bye into the final after Fifa suspended Russia from the World Cup.

There, they will meet the winners of Sweden and Czech Republic, with the victors of that final heading to Qatar.

