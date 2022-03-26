Player ratings as Ireland secure 2-2 draw with Belgium

Ireland v Belgium player ratings.

The Republic of Ireland came away with a respectable 2-2 draw against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

Michy Batshuayi gave the visitors the lead with a brilliant half strike, before Chiedozie Ogbene scored arguably an even better one to raise the roof at the Dublin venue.

Ireland 2 Belgium 2.

The 24-year-old fired home an acrobatic effort late in the first half to give the home supporters hope that Stephen Kenny’s side could get something in the friendly against the world’s number one team.

A second-half header from Hans Vanaken meant that Belgium appeared to dash those dreams before a late header of his own from substitute Alan Browne secured a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

Here’s how we rated the Ireland players.

"It's an absolute piece of MAGIC from Ogbene!" 😍✨ Chiedozie Ogbene equalises for Ireland against Belgium… what a GOAL!! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/KBhRxF61lW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 26, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7

Couldn’t be blamed for either of Belgium’s goals but lacked a spectacular moment which would have put pressure on Gavin Bazunu for the number one shirt. Roll on Lithuania on Tuesday.

Seamus Coleman – 6

Stood off for what was a brilliant finish by Batshuayi in the first half before seeing a header deflect off him and into his own net in the second.

Not the most memorable night for the Ireland skipper.

Shane Duffy – 7

Almost teed himself up for an overhead kicked before Ogbene pulled it off. Made a couple of strong blocks in the second half.

John Egan – 7

The Sheffield United man has grown in stature under Stephen Kenny, displaying leadership skills that will serve the squad well going forward.

Josh Cullen – 7

Lining out against the country where he plies his trade for Anderlecht, Cullen did little wrong in solidifying his central midfield slot for more important challenges ahead.

Callum Robinson – 7

Came to life at the end of the first half and carried that into the second. His finishing let him down on occasion.

A lively start to the second half and Ireland should really be 2-1 up! Callum Robinson and James McClean both going close in the same move Updates here: https://t.co/AxREZ6vq0x pic.twitter.com/gkHaqmLfbl — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 26, 2022

Matt Doherty – 6

The in-form Tottenham full-back perhaps could have done better for Belgium’s opener and didn’t show the level of attacking threat he has displayed for his club recently.

James McClean – 6

A veteran of the Ireland set-up but while McClean remains an important squad member, he did little against Belgium to show that he should be starting big games anymore.

Jeff Hendrick – 7

Not one of his best performances in green after some fine displays last autumn. A speculative long-range effort in the second half could have made it 2-2.

Jason Knight – 8

Brave on the ball and at the heart of a lot of Ireland’s positive play. Surely a move away from Derby County isn’t far.

Chiedozie Ogbene – 9

It’s been a while since the Aviva Stadium saw a goal that was so aesthetically pleasing. Great composure shown by the young man to tee himself up and fire home.

Was a threat throughout and later provided a beautiful pinpoint cross for Browne to head home.

HALF TIME The half-time whistle has gone and it's 1-1 here at the Aviva. Michy Batshuayi's opener is cancelled out by Chiedozie Ogbene's magnificent overhead kick!#COYBIG Watch the moment the roof was raised off the Aviva Stadium here: https://t.co/AxREZ6vq0x pic.twitter.com/cKSqnvugEJ — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 26, 2022

Subs

Will Keane (for Knight, 75 mins) – 7

Combined well with Browne to set up a chance to win the game.

Alan Browne (for Hendrick, 75 mins) -7

What an impact. The Preston man headed home an equaliser just 10 minutes after coming on, send the Aviva into raptures. A moment he won’t forget.

NO STOPPING THAT!! 💥 Alan Browne makes 2-2, Ogbene with a brilliant assist! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/lRid5MBn9q — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 26, 2022

Ryan Manning (for McClean, 80 mins) – N/A

Troy Parrott (for Robinson, 90+2)

