Reason for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang captaincy axe leaves Arsenal fans divided

Mikel Arteta’s reason for stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy has left Gunners fans divided.

The North London outfit confirmed on Tuesday that the Gabon international will no longer be club captain by releasing a statement which said: “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was visiting his mother.

The Athletic reports that the ‘disciplinary breach’ in question relates to a recent trip Aubameyang took to France after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Everton last Monday night.

The publication states that “his intention was to visit his mother and bring her back with him to England,” 11 months after he was granted time off to visit her as she dealt with a serious health condition.

There was then confusion over Covid-19 protocols upon Aubameyang’s return, with the 32-year-old believing that taking a test in France would be sufficient for him to resume training on Thursday, when in fact a PCR test is required with isolation until receiving a negative result, under current UK regulations.

Arsenal felt that these requirements were communicated to the striker and the apparent misunderstanding has led to division among the club’s fanbase.

Piers Morgan, one of the most prominent Arsenal supporters on Twitter, posted on Tuesday to say: “Shameful decision by Arteta. What a disgusting way to treat a man who went – with the club’s full knowledge & permission – to help his sick mother.”

Shameful decision by Arteta. What a disgusting way to treat a man who went – with the club’s full knowledge & permission – to help his sick mother. https://t.co/YOJtXJlbqH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2021

Arsenal fans divided.

Some of his followers disagreed, with one saying ‘you can’t have one rule for Aubameyang and another rule for the rest of the players,’ while another added ‘this is the type of ruthlessness we need to bring us back to the top. No player is bigger than the badge.’

Several commenters underneath The Athletic’s piece took a similar viewpoint to Morgan, with one posting ‘if Auba was really going to visit his sick mother, it’s difficult to pass judgement on him for that.’ Another person added ‘he was visiting his elderly mother, not out partying before a game.’

Whatever the case, there’s no denying that Arteta has come down hard on a player who captained his side to FA Cup success in August 2020.

With Aubameyang unavailable for selection against West Ham, his next opportunity to take to pitch for the Gunners will come on Saturday away to Leeds United, if Arteta has forgiven him by that point.

