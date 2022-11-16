Phil Neville slams Gabriel Agbonlahor’s David Beckham story as “all BS”

Phil Neville hits back at Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Phil Neville has slammed Gabriel Agbonlahor’s recollection of his time in the England squad, after the ex-Aston Villa man suggested that cliques within the camp were widespread.

While it’s commonly-known that some of England’s “Golden Generation” of the 2000s weren’t exactly the best of friends, the extent to which Agbonlahor describes the situation is “BS,” according to Neville.

Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor won three caps for England across 2008 and 2009, just as that generation of David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard et al were edging past their peak, and the the former striker has been reflecting on the club divisions in the squad.

“You had your Manchester United players next to each other, your Chelsea players, Liverpool, then you had you Middlesbrough, West Ham, Villa,” said Agbonlahor on talkSPORT.

“We knew our place… the mid-table teams. You’d never sit on the left side of the table where you had Rooney, Beckham, Rio, Terry, Ashley Cole, Michael Carrick. You knew you couldn’t sit there.

Phil Neville.

While Neville’s 59 England caps preceded Agbonlahor’s time in the squad, he does have a lot of experience of being around the Golden Generation under Sven Goran Eriksson and other managers.

The Inter Miami manager is also a good friend of Beckham, who is co-owner of the MLS club, and Neville also took issue with a later story from Agbonlahor about the ex-England captain.

“All BS”.

“I remember Phil Jagielka asking him [Beckham] a question about the Milan derby,” he continued. “And Beckham literally closed his book in disgust. Like ‘are you really asking me this, I’m trying to be on my own.’ He didn’t want to want to talk to anyone. I was looking at Phil Jagielka like… brave you are, asking that question.”

Neville reshared a clip of the conversation along with the caption “All BS this!!!,” essentially dismissing Agbonlahor’s claims as rubbish.

The Golden Generation may not have all been close but the younger Neville brother clearly feels that things weren’t as bad as they appeared in the press.

