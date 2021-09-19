Phil Jones hits back at Rio Ferdinand and reveals extent of abuse he has received

Phil Jones hits back at Rio Ferdinand.

Phil Jones has come out strongly against his ex-Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand in revealing interview with The Sunday Times today.

Phil Jones: What Rio Ferdinand said was really poor.

Last month, Jones was criticised by Ferdinand, who said on his YouTube channel that the current Man United centre-back “should have gone ages ago,” in reference to his lack of playing time at the club.

Jones has been dogged by injuries in recent years and he has given an extensive interview in The Sunday Times today in order to set the record straight.

“I’ve shared a dressing room with Rio,” Jones says. “Great professional, great lad, great humour. I learned so much off him.

“But what he said was poor. Really poor. I’m not into disputes, not into arguments and if he didn’t know, he didn’t know.”

Phil Jones interview reveals extent of abuse.

Ferdinand isn’t the only person to have expressed frustration at Jones and in the same interview today, it is revealed that he has faced abuse while out with his family.

One incident in the Manchester suburb of Hale is mentioned, in which a man walked by Jones and his young daughter and unloaded: “Hey, Phil. You’re shit. You’re shit!”

“What is that, Daddy?” his daughter asked.

“I got so many emotions,” Jones reflects. “Rage, calm down, do I confront him, what do I say to my wife?

“I froze. In the end, another guy walking past said ‘Phil, leave it. Hey, you’re better than that.”

Jones describes injury hell.

The extent of Jones’ injury hell is amplified as he describes coming home and being in tears as he has worked to overcome severe meniscal damage to his knee.

Coincidentally, this is the same injury that affected his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the latter end of the Norwegian’s playing days.

“It was the lowest I’ve ever been as a human being. I used to come back from the training ground and be in bits,” Jones says.

“My head was an absolute mess. I’d be in tears. I’d say to (Jones’ wife) Kaya ‘I don’t know what to do.’ I remember us both crying.”

Jones on road to recovery.

Despite the hardship, Jones does see light at the end of the tunnel, having completed two 90-minute appearances for the Man United under 23s recently.

With a host of centre-backs ahead of the 29-year-old in the Old Trafford pecking order, Jones is unlikely to make a significant contribution to United’s season.

However, an appearance here and there for the man who has been to two World Cups and pocketed a Premier League medal, might be seen as a success in itself.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Interview, Manchester United, phil jones, rio ferdinand, sunday times