Peter Schmeichel opens up on emotions he feels when watching his son Kasper

Peter Schmeichel speaks of pride at watching Kasper.

Peter Schmeichel has been speaking about the emotions he feels when watching his son Kasper play football.

Kasper has followed in his father’s considerable footsteps to become Denmark’s first-choice goalkeeper while establishing a reputation as one of the best stoppers in the world.

Kasper continues proud Schmeichel tradition.

Peter famously enjoyed a stellar career for both his country, for whom he won the 1992 European Championships, and for Manchester United, where he picked up a Champions League medal, five Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

Treasured memories indeed, but the elder Schmeichel has been speaking on Friday morning about how watching Kasper lift the Premier League title for Leciester City in 2016 hit home more than any of the times he achieved the feat.

👶 “He made his debut & I’m thinking ‘he’s just a little boy’.” 🙏 “I try to separate my father feelings when Kasper is playing.” 🏆 “But when he lifted the PL, that hit home much more than when I did it.”@PSchmeichel1 is so proud of #LCFC’s @KSchmeichel1 & it’s lovely ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aWF0G0GG8M — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 30, 2021

“I’m very proud of what he’s doing.”

“I try to separate my father feelings when Kasper is playing,” the ex-goalkeeper told talkSport.

“But I have to say when he lifted that trophy, that hit home much more than when I did it myself. I’m very, very proud of what he’s doing.”

Earlier in the same interview, Peter described how he felt when he first watched Kasper walk out onto a pitch as a professional footballer.

“It’s a strange thing to have a son who is doing exactly the same thing as you did,” he said.

“In a way, it’s like my career never stopped. I have the same emotions, the same feelings for his games and I was nervous for about 10 minutes when he made his debut.

“I was looking at this little kid, walking out on the pitch with guys with beards, tattoos, big muscles and I’m thinking ‘he’s just a little boy, he can’t do that.'”

“And then in the first 10 minutes, a couple of crosses, a really good save and a throw as well and I’m thinking ‘it’s alright.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasper Schmeichel (@kasperschmeichel)

Peter Schmeichel to reveal all in book.

Now 34 years old, that little boy has become a veteran of the game, winning 74 caps for Denmark and following up that unlikely Premier League success by captaining Leicester to their first ever FA Cup title back in May.

Kasper truly establishedhimself to international audiences with some stellar performances during Euro 2020 and despite Leicester’s stuttering start to this season, he remains one of the most respected goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Peter Schmeichel‘s autobiography is available now and there are bound to be plenty more stories about his son in there, as well as secrets from the Man United dressing room.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: kasper Schmeichel, peter schmeichel