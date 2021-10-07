Peter Schmeichel hails Denis Irwin as one of Man United’s best ever players

Peter Schmeichel hails Denis Irwin.

Peter Schmeichel has said that “world-class” Denis Irwin is one of Manchester United’s best-ever players.

Irwin was part of a Man United defence that guarded Schmeichel during one of the club’s most successful eras, culminating in the remarkable treble won under Alex Ferguson in 1999.

While Irwin lined up alongside defensive stalwarts like Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister and Jaap Stam, it was the Corkman who impressed Schmeichel the most, as he reveals in his new autobiography One.

Peter Schmeichel: Denis Irwin was “world-class.”

“Denis was more dependable than any other footballer I played with,” the former Denmark goalkeeper writes.

“He could play left-back and right-back to the same world class level. I’ve never seen a right-footed full back able to cross from the left as well as he did.

“He is one of the best players Manchester United ever had and every now and then, when I meet up with Sir Alex Ferguson, we talk about Denis and desperately try to recall mistakes he made; we can never come up with any.

“Then you add in Denis’s personality: he is a witty lad but a quiet lad, very genuine and very kind, they type who is the bedrock of a good dressing room.”

Pair enjoy glittering spell at Old Trafford.

Irwin arrived at Man United a year before Schmeichel and together they went on to win five Premier League titles and three FA Cups – although the Cork native was suspended for the 1999 FA Cup final against Newcastle United.

They were also both pivotal as the Red Devils won the Champions League Final against Bayern Munich in May 1999, adding to the Premier League and FA Cup that the club had already won that season.

After leaving Old Trafford in 2002, Irwin spent two seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers, helping the club to promotion to the Premier League in the first of those.

Alas, they were relegated at the end of 2003/04, leading to Irwin announcing his retirement.

The ex-Ireland international now works as a club ambassador at Old Trafford and appears regularly on MUTV.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: denis irwin, Manchester United, peter schmeichel