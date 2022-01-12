Peter Schmeichel makes interesting David de Gea and Ederson comparison

Peter Schmeichel makes David de Gea and Ederson comparison.

Peter Schmeichel has compared the strengths of the goalkeepers at each of the Manchester clubs, suggesting that if they swapped David de Gea and Ederson, neither would suit the other club’s style.

As a legendary goalkeeper himself, Schmeichel has experience playing for both Manchester United and Manchester City so it’s no surprise that he is still keeping tabs on those minding the nets on either side of the city.

David de Gea v Ederson.

Spain international de Gea has been at Man United since 2011 and has rescued them on countless occasions with his spectacular saves, even if his form has dipped from time to time.

He now seems back to his best and is arguably United’s best player of an albeit dismal season so far but as the years pass by, he has probably been looking enviously at his Man City counterpart, as the Brazilian continues to collect trophies for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ederson is very much a modern-day goalkeeper, known for outstanding distribution as much as for his shot-stopping, and has often been labelled Man City’s ‘playmaker in goal‘.

Peter Schmeichel: “Few better than de Gea on the line.”

This is something that Schmeichel addresses in his recently-released autobiography One, in which he dedicates a couple of pages to a comparison of de Gea and Ederson.

“Manchester United think David de Gea is the best in the world and Manchester City believe Ederson to be the ideal goalkeeper,” the former Denmark goalkeeper writes.

“De Gea makes incredible saves but is a reactive rather than a proactive player. He does not stand behind his defensive line, pushing them up and claiming balls over the top.

“He is not preventative, nor is he involved in build-up play. But on the line, there are few better. His style is a big reason why, for the past several seasons, Manchester United have adopted a habit of sitting back and defending deep.

“Ederson is an incredible passer.”

“Then you look at Ederson,” the Man United Treble-winner continues, moving on to Man City’s net-minder.

“What are his strengths? His distribution is rightly celebrated. He is an incredible passer of the ball. As for saves, it is hard to remember many spectacular ones he has made.

“As a shot-stopper he is okay, his basics are good enough, but he is not called on to make a lot of stops because he prevents things from happening by pushing his defence out and keeping the opposition away from goal, and by roaming far from his line to deal early with their attacks.

“I do not believe that De Gea would be of much use to Pep Guardiola’s game plan at Manchester City, and if Manchester United signed Ederson he would change the way they played,” Schmeichel concludes.

Get yourself a goalkeeper who can do both… Ederson's pass for Man City's opener against PSG 🤤 Unreal from the Brazilian deep-lying playmaker 😍

Why a swap wouldn’t work.

It should be noted that Schmeichel’s book was released during the autumn of 2021 and the bulk of it would have been written during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s spell as Man United manager.

Since publication, Solskjaer has been sacked and Ralf Rangnick has come in on an interim basis, and while the German has attempted to bring a new style of play to the club, they haven’t really had a uniform approach for the best part of a decade.

In the age of ‘sweeper-keepers,’ Schmeichel is correct in stating that de Gea is more of an old-school shot-stopper and it’s hard to argue against the opinion that he wouldn’t fit Guardiola’s style.

As for Ederson at Man United, with an already shaky defence, his tendency to roam forward would probably create even more panic among the Old Trafford faithful.

