Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders on what makes Caoimhin Kelleher so good

Pep Lijnders hails Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has heaped praise upon Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Arsenal on Thursday.

It’s now customary for the Dutchman to take over media duties from Reds manager Jurgen Klopp when it’s a League Cup week, and given that Klopp recently called it “Caoimh’s competition,” it was natural that questions on Kelleher would come up.

“Caoimh’s competition.”

The Corkman has played two games throughout Liverpool’s run in the last four, but was left out in favour of Alisson Becker for last week’s first leg, as the Brazilian marked his debut in the competition with a clean sheet in a scoreless draw.

“Caoimh is the goalkeeper for this competition but there is a chance Ali will play tomorrow just because of the situation we were in,” Klopp explained ahead of last week’s meeting with the Gunners, which came on the back of Alisson’s Covid-enforced absence from the team.

“I think he needs the game now…But the competition is actually Caoimh’s competition, that’s true.”

Pep Lijnders: “Kelleher has all the characteristics we need.”

Throw Adrian into the mix and Liverpool have three goalkeepers capable of keeping Mikel Arteta’s side at bay once again, as Lijnders explained on Wednesday.

“It’s true that we have three really good goalkeepers,” he said.

“Adrian, every time he needed to come, he saved our ass. Caoimh, massive talent. You cannot call him a talent anymore. He has all of the characteristics we want from a Liverpool goalkeeper.

“He’s calm, he can play. An amazing shot-stopper. He has the personality to not be involved for 60 minutes and then have to make a crucial save.

“He’s somebody who can play with a lot of space in front of him, which happens a lot with our last line, with the way we want to apply pressure on the opposition.”

🗣 "It's good that we have three really good goalkeepers." Pep Lijnders refuses to be drawn on which goalkeeper will start for Liverpool against Arsenal pic.twitter.com/hlLhBuikL3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 19, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher’s Ireland prospects.

Despite his positive words around Kelleher, Lijnders kept his cards close to his chest on whether the 23-year-old will start at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has had a number of opportunities to watch Kelleher in action recently, most notably in the 2-2 Premier League draw away to Chelsea earlier this month, when the youngster received praise from Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville, among others.

With Ireland first-choice Gavin Bazunu now on a run of six clean sheets in seven league games for Portsmouth, Kelleher is sure to relish another chance at turning the head of his international boss.

Arsenal v Liverpool will be shown on Sky Sports on Thursday night, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool, Pep Lijnders