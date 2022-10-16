Pep Guardiola repeatedly states “this is Anfield” after disallowed goal

Pep Guardiola: “This is Anfield.”

Pep Guardiola appeared to repeatedly suggest that Manchester City had a goal chalked off on Sunday due to their match against Liverpool being played at Anfield.

Phil Foden’s second half strike was ruled out by VAR due to a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho, before a brilliant Mo Salah goal later gave the home side a 1-0 victory.

Pep Guardiola goads Anfield crowd.

Guardiola was seen goading the Anfield crowd after the controversial decision, seemingly suggesting that they played their part in swaying the VAR officials.

Later, the Man City manager said “this is Anfield” in both his post-match interview with Sky Sports, as well as in his press conference in the bowels of the stadium after the game.

In what was a fiery second half at the Merseyside venue, Guardiola’s counterpart Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card for his protests after a foul on Mo Salah.

“This is Anfield…” 😑 Pep left seething after Manchester City’s disallowed goal in the controversial defeat at Liverpool 🥵#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/QJTwFtphZR — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) October 16, 2022

Liverpool get one over Man City.

Away from refereeing decisions, Liverpool’s win was a statement one for a side that has faced a lot of criticism this season.

It was only their third victory of the Premier League campaign and takes them up to eighth in the table, level on points with both Brentford and Bournemouth.

For City, it was their first league defeat of the season and places them four points behind league leaders Arsenal after 1o games played.

It was the first away game in which Haaland has failed to score in the league but City still remain strong favourites to win a third successive Premier League title.

🗣 "After we scored a goal, they disallowed it, this is Anfield." Pep Guardiola's reaction to Manchester City having their goal disallowed pic.twitter.com/VbxDIIyDQh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 16, 2022

Arsenal v Man City postponed.

The top two will both be sitting out the Premier League schedule this coming midweek, when the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea will be presented with an opportunity to make up ground.

Arsenal and Man City were due to face each other but the match was postponed to make room for the Gunners’ Europa League clash with PSV, which itself was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

Next up for City is a meeting with Brighton at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday afternoon.

