Close sidebar

Pep Guardiola repeatedly states “this is Anfield” after disallowed goal

by James Fenton

Pep Guardiola: “This is Anfield.”

Pep Guardiola appeared to repeatedly suggest that Manchester City had a goal chalked off on Sunday due to their match against Liverpool being played at Anfield.

Phil Foden’s second half strike was ruled out by VAR due to a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho, before a brilliant Mo Salah goal later gave the home side a 1-0 victory.

Pep Guardiola goads Anfield crowd.

Guardiola was seen goading the Anfield crowd after the controversial decision, seemingly suggesting that they played their part in swaying the VAR officials.

Later, the Man City manager said “this is Anfield” in both his post-match interview with Sky Sports, as well as in his press conference in the bowels of the stadium after the game.

In what was a fiery second half at the Merseyside venue, Guardiola’s counterpart Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card for his protests after a foul on Mo Salah.

Liverpool get one over Man City.

Away from refereeing decisions, Liverpool’s win was a statement one for a side that has faced a lot of criticism this season.

It was only their third victory of the Premier League campaign and takes them up to eighth in the table, level on points with both Brentford and Bournemouth.

For City, it was their first league defeat of the season and places them four points behind league leaders Arsenal after 1o games played.

It was the first away game in which Haaland has failed to score in the league but City still remain strong favourites to win a third successive Premier League title.

Arsenal v Man City postponed.

The top two will both be sitting out the Premier League schedule this coming midweek, when the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea will be presented with an opportunity to make up ground.

Arsenal and Man City were due to face each other but the match was postponed to make room for the Gunners’ Europa League clash with PSV, which itself was delayed following the death of Queen Elizabeth last month.

Next up for City is a meeting with Brighton at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday afternoon.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Damien Duff comments on Ireland women’s team controversy in post-match interview

Damien Duff leads Shelbourne to FAI Cup Final at first attempt

Ruaidhri Higgins remembers Ryan McBride and Mark Farren as Derry City return to FAI Cup Final