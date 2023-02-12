Pep Guardiola brings up Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip during impassioned Man City defence

Pep Guardiola brings up Steven Gerrard slip.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made reference to Steven Gerrard’s infamous 2014 slip while defending the authenticity of his own club’s achievements.

City were delivered a blow earlier this week, when they were charged with alleged breaches of financial rules, covering the period from the 2009-10 season.

Since that campaign, City have been crowned Premier League champions on six occasions, four of them under Guardiola, and the Catalan has now launched a staunch defence of his employer by bringing up a painful moment for Gerrard.

Back in April 2014, with Liverpool looking on course to win a first league title in 24 years, Gerrard famously slipped during a match against Chelsea at Anfield, allowing Demba Ba to open the scoring in an eventual 2-0 victory for Jose Mourinho’s side.

It would be Man City who would ultimately profit from the error, as a late-season charge saw them crowned champions of English football for the fourth time in their history.

Even though Guardiola wasn’t in charge of City back then, he still included the example in an impassioned press conference ahead of his side’s meeting with Aston Villa on Sunday.

“The goal from Sergio Agüero [in 2012], when Balotelli slipped him the ball,” he said. “I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard – but that moment belongs to us.

“The moments that we lived these years together, the Premier League will decide … but I know what we won and the way we won it. I know the effort we put in. If something happened in 2009 or 2010 it is not going to change one second.”

Man City statement.

After the charges against them were made public, City issued a statement denying the allegations, which reads as follows:

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

“The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. “As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

