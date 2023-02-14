Pep Guardiola issues apology to Steven Gerrard after press conference comments

Pep Guardiola issues apology to Steven Gerrard.

Pep Guardiola has issued an apology to Steven Gerrard after comments he made at a press conference last week.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Manchester City manager brought up the ex-Liverpool captain’s infamous 2014 slip against Chelsea, which was widely-regarded as contributing to Liverpool’s failure to win the Premier League that season.

“I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault?,” asked Guardiola, in an attempt at defending his club against recent charges for alleged breaches of financial rules.

The Catalan has now rowed back on the comments aimed at Gerrard, and revealed that he has also apologised to the former Aston Villa manager personally.

Pep Guardiola: “Steven Gerrard knows how I admire him.”

“I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comment,” said Guardiola, ahead of his side’s crunch Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Wednesday.

“He knows how I admire him, his career and what he has done for this country that I am living and training in. I am ashamed of myself and what I said because he doesn’t deserve it.

“I truly believe my comments about defending my club but I didn’t represent my club well by putting his name in these stupid comments.

“I apologised to him personally but I have to do it here as well. I’m so sorry to him, his wife Alex and, his kids and family because it was stupid.”

🗣️ “I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comment I said. He knows how I admire him and his career. I am ashamed of myself for what I said.” Pep Guardiola opens up his presser by apologising to Steven Gerrard for his comments about him. pic.twitter.com/xq3QyGexeE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 14, 2023

“I think about it most days.”

Gerrard have previously spoken about how the incident to which Guardiola refers is something that he thinks about every day.

“Definitely, yeah. I think about it most days,” he told former teammate Jamie Carragher on the Greatest Game podcast.

“A Liverpool team winning the league would help how I feel for sure. When I analyse it properly I obviously understand it wasn’t just that moment but still part of me, in my head, thinks it is.”

At the time of Gerrard’s slip, Liverpool were closing in on 24 years without winning a league title, although since Gerrard’s comments to Carragher, they went on to win the league in 2020.

