Pep Guardiola singles out Shane Long for praise ahead of FA Cup meeting

Pep Guardiola praises Shane Long.

Pep Guardiola was complimentary of the talents of Shane Long, as Manchester City prepared to face Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Long was named in the Saints starting line-up for the meeting with the Premier League champions and speaking to BBC beforehand, Guardiola described the threat of the Republic of Ireland forward.

Shane Long’s pace a threat.

“They’re organised, aggressive,” the Catalan said of his opponents. “Good at set pieces… Long with the pace, he runs in behind. Well-structured, aggressive, they’re young. They defend the space of the ball not the man. A tough opponent they always have been in the past.”

Guardiola isn’t wrong about that last point, with Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side having drawn twice with Man City in the Premier League this season, a scoreless stalemate at the Etihad Stadium in September and more recently, a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s in January.

Shane Long form.

Hassenhuttl’s decision to start Long against Man City means that the Irishman will have appeared in all four of his side’s FA Cup games this season.

At 35, the Tipperary native is very much a squad player on the south coast these days but he has made an impact in recent weeks, coming off the bench to score an extra time winner in the third round victory over Swansea City back in January.

He followed this up with a goal in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton last month, a contribution which led to much praise from Hassenhuttl.

Hassenhuttl praises Shane Long.

“It was a perfect sub,” the Austrian coach said. “Shane is a very experienced player and I am very happy for him that he scored. In this way he scored, it’s good for us.”

Despite his recent form, Long was left out of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad earlier this week and it remains to be be seen whether he will get the opportunity to add to his 88 caps for his country.

