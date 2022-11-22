Pep Guardiola salary as Man City boss pens new deal

Pep Guardiola agrees new Man City deal.

Pep Guardiola’s salary is set to increase, after the Manchester City manager reportedly agreed a new contract at the club.

The Catalan’s current deal is due to expire at the end of this season, but he is set to put pen to paper on a new deal that could run until 2025.

Pep Guardiola salary.

According to The Athletic, the contract will be structured as a one-year deal, with both club and employee holding an option for a further season.

The deal means that Man City fans can look forward to at least one more full season under the guidance of their legendary manager, and most likely two, which would bring Guardiola’s time at the Etihad Stadium up to nine years.

It has also been reported that the 51-year-old will be given an increase on his current £20 million-a-year salary.

Silverware.

Since arriving at Man City in the summer of 2016, Guardiola has won nine major honours at the Abu Dhabi-owned club.

He ended his first season in charge empty-handed, but won a Premier League title in his second campaign, and then a league and FA Cup double in his third.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took the Premier League title off his hands in 2019/20, but City have since bounced back win two more, and are very much in the hunt for a “three-peat” this season.

Champions League.

Guardiola has also led City to a record four League Cups on the bounce, but the one prize that eludes him is the one he desperately craves.

He two Champions League titles with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 but has failed to get his hands on the trophy while in charge of both Bayern Munich and Man City, a run he would no doubt love to come to an end this season.

City have been drawn against RB Leipzig in the Champions League round-of-16, with the two-legged tie set to take place in the spring.

